Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TECK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

