TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $1,070,000.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00.
TTGT opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $111.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
