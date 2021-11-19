TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $1,070,000.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00.

TTGT opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

