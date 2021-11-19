TD Securities Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.21. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$75.19.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 in the last quarter.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

