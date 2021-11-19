Tarrant L. Sibley Sells 5,498 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HAS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 539,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

