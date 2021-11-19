Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $252.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

