Target Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $252.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.68. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

