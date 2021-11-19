Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.00. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 12 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on TNGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
