Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.43. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

