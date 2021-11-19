Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

