Taglich Brothers Comments on Intellinetics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
