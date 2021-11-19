Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $604,402.40 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $604,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
