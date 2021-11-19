Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $604,402.40 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $604,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

