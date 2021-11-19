Synthetix Price Down 18.1% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $942.89 million and $90.42 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00014623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

