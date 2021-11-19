Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.63 ($143.10).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

