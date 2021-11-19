SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

