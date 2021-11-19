Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $837.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.