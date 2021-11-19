Susquehanna Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $139.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

