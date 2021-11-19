Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $338.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.52. The firm has a market cap of $942.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

