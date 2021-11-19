Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $5.86 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

