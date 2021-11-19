Superior Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

SGI opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.84.

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.