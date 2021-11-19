Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 7.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.11. 138,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,029,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 309,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,927.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

