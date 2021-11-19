Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,586 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

RUN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 8,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

