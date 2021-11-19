SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSY stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 156,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,009. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

