Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUNL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

SUNL stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

