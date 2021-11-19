Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 162,768 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker sold 162,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $5,091,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $32,844,000.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.