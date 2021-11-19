Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 52.0% in October

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.06.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

