Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE INN opened at $9.57 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

