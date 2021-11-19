Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a 86.00 target price (down previously from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

