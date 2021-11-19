Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

SYK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.93. 13,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.77. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

