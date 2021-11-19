Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

