Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SSYS opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

