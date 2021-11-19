STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 1,501,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,937. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

