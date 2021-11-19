StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SVAUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

