Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IGM Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,744% compared to the average volume of 159 call options.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,052.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $58.80 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

