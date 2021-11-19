Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,437. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

