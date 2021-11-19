Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

