Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 2,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 610,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.