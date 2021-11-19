Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 2,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 610,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
