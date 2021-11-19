Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 143,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

STCN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

