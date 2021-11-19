State Street Corp Purchases 253,816 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 253,816 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

