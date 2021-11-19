State Street Corp Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 946.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of Luminar Technologies worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

