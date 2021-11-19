State Street Corp Has $25.63 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $12.41 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

