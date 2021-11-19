State Street Corp Has $23.03 Million Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.