State Street Corp Grows Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,413 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.61% of Pulmonx worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.45.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

