State Street Corp Grows Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

