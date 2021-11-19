State Street Corp Grows Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

State Street Corp increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.09% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $794.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.