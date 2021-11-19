State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,053 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.