State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $238,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

