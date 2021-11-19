State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 62,083 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

