State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.60 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.