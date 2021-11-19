State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

