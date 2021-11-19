Star Equity (STRR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Star Equity (NASDAQ: STRR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Star Equity to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Equity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Star Equity Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million -$6.46 million 29.88 Star Equity Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.92

Star Equity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity’s competitors have a beta of 18.80, indicating that their average share price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Star Equity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity Competitors 234 941 1759 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Star Equity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Star Equity competitors beat Star Equity on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

